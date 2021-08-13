For those of you who may not know me, I have a passion for running and for running after community-based stories within the city. As a new member of The Sault Star team, I hope to bring a unique writing style and create lasting relationships with community members in my role as multimedia journalist.

I have a history of writing and videography work and have covered stories on community events, local athletics, non-profits and anyone doing something productive for the community. With a background in public relations, I found my love for journalism as a sidelines sports reporter and beat reporter for the Humber College Athletic Department in 2016.

Hello Sault Ste. Marie, I'm Danielle Dupuis!

I’ve had my work featured in the Etobicoke Sports Hall of Fame magazine Salute, and in 2018 received the Jerry Howarth Sports Broadcasting Award. Before this role, I was a freelance writer and have written for various outlets, including BlogTO.

I am very excited to be in this role, and I can’t wait to start work for the local paper I grew up with and love.