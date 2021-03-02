





Article content For more than 20 years John Febbraro has been advocating for business and industry in Sault Ste. Marie and across the region. Formally, he’s hanging up his hat and officially retiring after a long and rewarding career at the Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corp and the City of Sault Ste. Marie. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Helping business 'a passion' Febbraro says upon retirement Back to video Informally, his colleagues – and even Febbraro himself – admit he’ll never be fully ‘retired’ and will always be there to lend a helping hand, offer advice or share his wealth of knowledge about economic development as he continues to serve as a consultant. “I guess you can say I’ve come full circle,” Febbraro told The Sault Star. “I can’t just turn it off. Economic development has always been a passion of mine and when I moved back to Sault Ste. Marie in 1994 I began a consulting firm to support business and found my way to the EDC and the city.” In his own message he shared with friends a colleagues, Febbraro called it a privilege of working and supporting “businesses and projects to build a nucleus not only in Sault Ste. Marie, but all of Northern Ontario,” he said. “I have been fulfilled and excited by the opportunities to witness the impact of this work.”

Article content Febbraro is a cheerleader for Sault Ste. Marie first, and Northern Ontario second, calling it a great community to live, a safe community to raise a family with wonderful schools, recreational facilities, outdoors and people. Febbraro’s niche is understanding the individual needs of businesses and matching them up with available programming, urging businesses to expand and branch out. He says he doesn’t have a favorite sector to work with, but the work itself has changed over the years. “When I started out Sault Ste. Marie businesses were highly dependent on Algoma Steel and their success but over the years businesses have been able to diversify quite a bit and build their business to better deal with the ebb and flows of Algoma,” he said. “I think we’ve been able to bring some sustainability to some of these businesses and really advance the supply chain.” Tom Vair, deputy CAO of community development and enterprise services said he feels like he has worked with Febbraro for a long time because their collaboration goes back to his time at the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre. “He’s always been a pleasure to work with and he has collaborated on a lot of projects and has continually searched for new opportunities for the city,” Vair said. He said Febbraro’s experience with clients and his understanding of business needs will be missed, along with his pleasant demeanor, his personable disposition and his ability to development relationships that result in understanding each individual businesses’ needs.

Article content Febbraro says relationship building is important, along with maintaining the high level of confidentiality about each business. “You need to build that trust and confidence and when you have that, it’s about matching the programs available with the businesses and make each piece of the puzzle fit,” Febbraro said. “John was a guy who saw programs and aligned them with people and their businesses,” said former EDC boss Tom Dodds. “He had the ability to see things from a unique business perspective and was always able to help businesses push their limits.” Dodds said “he’s always been a real cheerleader for businesses right across the district.” For instance, it was as a result of Febbraro’s urging that various businesses and industries in the Sault received their certifications that allowed them to increase their business in sectors like mining and defence. “It was Febbraro who brought the defence industry to Sault Ste. Marie but it was something that was done on a very quiet business-to-business level. That’s the kind of relationship that has value when you are well known,” Dodds said. “He is a tireless supporter of business and has a tremendous pulse on the community.” Febbraro found himself busier than every in 2014. Despite his life experiences, he began his Masters in Business online at the University of Liverpool, working for the EDC by day, and studying at night for two years straight. “I couldn’t have done that without the support of my family,” he said. “It was a time of role reversal when my kids would ask me why I was leaving assignments to the last minute.”

Article content Febbraro took his daughter with him to the University of Liverpool to attend his graduation ceremonies, a memory they’ll always share. And being one of four over the age of 45 in a class of 22, Febbraro said he was amazed with the intelligence of those under the age of 28. While he had the life experience in the business world, those younger then him taught him the lingo of the day, he jokes. It’s not all about business for Febbraro. He’s been an active member of the community for years, whether it be coaching soccer, high school girl’s soccer, sitting on the board of directors of the local figure skating club, keeping a pulse on the hockey community and assisting with the annual spring Open Ice 3-on-3 tournament in Sault Ste. Marie which drew several hundreds of teams together to raise money for area charities. Febbraro was the recipient of the Paul Dalseg Community Achievement Award in 2018, something he calls humbling. “This is not just John Febbraro. It was a whole team. I was part of the whole puzzle,” he said. Febbraro said he’s confident about the future success of the community and its businesses. “I would put any business in Sault Ste. Marie next to any other, from anywhere, and I know we can meet or exceed the capacity of any other business because I am confident of the knowledge and experience our business owners have,” he said.

