Police conducted what they are calling a ‘high-risk’ arrest around 1 p.m. Friday in the 0-100 block of East Street.

Four people were arrested.

As part of a subsequent search of the area of arrest, officers report they located a loaded firearm, a prohibited weapon and a quantity of controlled substances.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they plan to release further information as details become available.