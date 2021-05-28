‘High-risk’ arrest
Police conducted what they are calling a ‘high-risk’ arrest around 1 p.m. Friday in the 0-100 block of East Street.
Four people were arrested.
As part of a subsequent search of the area of arrest, officers report they located a loaded firearm, a prohibited weapon and a quantity of controlled substances.
The investigation is ongoing and police say they plan to release further information as details become available.
