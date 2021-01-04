High-risk COVID-19 exposure related to New Year’s gathering: APH

Jan 04, 2021
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

Algoma Public Health advises of a “potential high-risk exposure” to COVID-19 to anyone who attended a New Year’s Eve gathering Dec. 31 at 66 Sage St., in Garden River. This gathering occurred without the homeowner’s knowledge, APH says.

Public health is advising of this exposure as APH does not have information to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

“It is imperative that anyone who attended this gathering follow public health guidance to prevent further spread of the virus,” APH said in a release.

Anyone who attended is advised to immediately self-isolate and contact Algoma Public Health at 705-759-5404 or 1-866-892-0172, ext. 5404. If there is no answer, the health unit advises to leave a voicemail. Self-isolation means not leaving home for work or school, not using public transportation, and avoiding contact with others.

Three more Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two are from Sault Ste. Marie. One is from Central/East Algoma, Algoma Public Health said Sunday.

All three are self-isolating. Two caught COVID-19 from close contact. Cause for the third individual is not known.

Eighty-one people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Algoma District since last March. Thirteen cases have been confirmed since last Thursday. There has been one reported hospitalization. No one has died.

As part of the province-wide shutdown, the chief medical officer of health is advising all Ontarians to stay home as much as possible, with trips outside the home limited to necessities such as food, medication, medical appointments, or supporting vulnerable community members.

Indoor organized public events and social gatherings are not permitted except with members of the same household. Limit close contact to your household, those you live with.