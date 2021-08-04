Hub Trail smokers on SAH property to get slapped soon

Fines likely issued third week of August, hospital says

It’s a matter now of dotting I’s and crossing T’s — ‘I’ for illegal and ’T’ for ticket.

Article content

Sault Area Hospital security staff are awaiting finalized language from the Attorney General’s office, which will establish how training and the issuing of tickets will be implemented in an effort to butt out smoking on the portion John Rowswell Hub Trail that is on hospital property.

City council recently approved an amendment to the smoking bylaw and appointed officers that allow Sault Area Hospital the tools for additional enforcement of the smoking bylaw on its property and in the general area of the hospital.

It is expected that confirmation will be received by the third week of August, Brandy Sharp Young, SAH manager of communications and media services, told the Sault Star this week.

“Once the finalized language is received, training will be scheduled, and the initiative will be implemented,” Sharp Young said. “Currently, security is patrolling and advising potential violators of the no-smoking policy on hospital property.”

As of Jan. 1, 2018, smoking was banned on all hospital properties across Ontario under the Smoke-Free Ontario Act; smoking areas/hut are not permitted on hospital property under the act.

Now that council has approved the amendment, staff, patients and visitors, “should be aware” that security will begin issuing $250 tickets to those who violate the smoking ban on SAH property, which includes the Hub Trail, the hospital said.

Smoking on that section of the Hub Trail has been a hot-button issue for years.