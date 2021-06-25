





Article content One section of Hub Trail offers neither a happy nor healthy hike for Carl White these days. In fact, the retiree brands the path that runs through Sault Area Hospital property as a danger zone due to smokers there, despite a well-documented smoking ban on the premises. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hub Trail walker fumes over smokers on SAH property Back to video “I would say that part of the Hub Trail is the highest concentration of smoking and second-hand smoke in Sault Ste. Marie,” White told the Sault Star in a recent interview. “I’ll go look somewhere else if there is a worse place. But I don’t think so.” White, 75, a native of Elliot Lake and former health-care administrator in Thunder Bay, retired to Sault Ste. Marie four years ago to be closer to family in Michigan and his mother, who was in an Elliot Lake nursing home at the time. A “high priority” was also being in close proximity to recreation attractions; he and his wife are avid walkers. “When you Google the Sault, (The Hub Trail) sounds wonderful,” White said. “And it is. Not many communities have the trails we have here.

Article content “This would be the envy of people in Thunder Bay.” White insists he is also left green — but not with longing — by second-hand smoke to which he and his wife are often exposed while strolling there. That section of Hub Trail, near Avery Drive, is what White tags the “default smoking area for the hospital.” “There is an idea that the Hub Trail is not on the hospital property,” said the Saddle Crescent resident. “That’s not true … We typically cross the road.” And occasionally confront culprits. “Sometimes we do but it doesn’t do you any good,” White said. “I don’t need to get in a big argument.” Sault Area Hospital says there is no lack of effort on its part to curb smoking on hospital property. Security officers conduct patrols several times in a 24-hour period, 365 days per year, which encompasses the trail adjacent to SAH property. In addition, a “significant” closed-circuit camera system is employed by security to monitor the area, Brandy Sharp Young, SAH manager of communications and media services, told the Sault Star. “Sault Area Hospital staff are fully aware of the no-smoking policy,” Sharp Young said. “No one is exempt from the policy. Patients and visitors are made aware of the policy when they visit or utilize hospital services, and there is sufficient signage around the entire facility.” City council recently approved an amendment to the smoking bylaw and appointed officers that allow Sault Area Hospital the tools for additional enforcement of the smoking bylaw on its property and in the general area of the hospital.

Article content “Enforcing the no-smoking policy has always been a challenge,” Sharp Young said. “Without the authority to issue tickets under the Provincial Offences Act, there has been no deterrent.” Now that council has approved the amendment, staff, patients and visitors, “should be aware” that security will begin issuing $250 tickets to those who violate the smoking ban on SAH property, which includes the Hub Trail, the hospital said. White said it’s also the younger set who get a lungful of smoke as students walking to Tarentorus Public School, on Northwood Street, often pass that section. “I think, as the public, we have the right to enjoy a major recreational facility without walking through a cloud of smoke,” he added. SAH also urges consideration for adjacent property owners.“All visitors are reminded to respect the rights and privacy of the property owners in proximity to the hospital grounds,” says the hospital’s webpage. “Please remember that it is also illegal to trespass and/or litter on private properties of homeowners, businesses, retirement/nursing homes or schools in the surrounding area.” White said he’s not sure that directive is sinking in. “Just drive by there and take a look,” he said. “There’s actually kind of encampments in the bush.” As of Jan. 1, 2018, smoking was banned on all hospital properties across Ontario under the Smoke-Free Ontario Act; smoking areas/hut are not permitted on hospital property under the act.

Article content White said he’s heard of SAH security actually sending smokers who light up near entrances to, instead, indulge their habit at the property’s far reaches. “Well, (the Smoke-Free Ontario Act) is a great argument, but (SAH) contravenes that argument every day by sending people to smoke on the Hub Trail, which is hospital property,” White said. “So that argument doesn’t hold.” White argues the Smoke-Free Ontario Act was not well thought out. “Some politician, or some group of politicians, took a knee-jerk reaction and said, ‘No more smoking on hospital property,’ never thinking through that that doesn’t solve the problem,” he said. “Smoking is a very high-level addiction and people just don’t quit.” Past campaigns to curb smoking habits indeed bore fruit. “We significantly reduced the number of smokers in this country by doing good education and health promotion,” White said. “(But) the smaller the smoking group gets, the more difficult it is to change your behaviour.” White is no stranger to making tough health-care administration decisions; he was president of Thunder Bay’s St. Joseph’s Care Group when he retired in 2005. And he is not without understanding for those at SAH tasked to take on complex responsibilities, such as dealing with smoking on hospital property. “We struggled to control it,” said White, who served 23 years at St. Joseph’s Care Group, the last 15 in the top job. “And back in those days, we had designated smoking areas and it was hard to get people to use them, too.

Article content “It’s a big problem. I don’t think it’s an easy problem to solve.” White said he’s “glad” to see the hospital using its security to help stem the matter. “But the challenge is that unless you’ve got a security guard out there all the time, people know when he’s coming and when he’s going and they’re going to go out there (and smoke),” he added. “And I’m sure (SAH doesn’t) have the resources to put a full-time security guard out there.” White, a non-smoker, only lit up as a youth working summers in Elliot Lake mines. “If you didn’t smoke, you didn’t get a break,” he said with a chuckle. “That was the culture. ‘We’re going to stop for a smoke.’” jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: JeffreyOugler

