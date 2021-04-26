





‘I don’t know whether he had a shy moment in his life’’ Doug Hook’s son, Colin, recalls his father as a phenomenally talented artist who treated all with equal respect

Article content Algoma has lost one of its most celebrated and talented artistic ambassadors. Internationally acclaimed artist Doug Hook died late last week at Sault Area Hospital following a period of ill health. He was 77. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘I don’t know whether he had a shy moment in his life’’ Back to video Seasonal Hook shows and sales were, among many other such events involving Hook, staples of the Algoma District and Sault Ste. Marie arts scene. Four and Friends Art Show was another anticipated occasion. The four original participants — Hook, Doug Bradford, Linda Finn, and John Keast — also routinely invited a variety of artists to join the event. As he was preparing for his 39th annual summer show and 6th annual Labour Day show in late July 2011, Hook discussed the fragility of life following the death a month earlier of his close friend and mentor, Keast. “One realizes their own mortality,” said Hook, 67 at the time. It was that honesty and vulnerability that Hook’s son, Colin, treasured so much. Not to mention his father’s ability to “walk with kings,” essentially what English poet Rudyard Kipling referred to as the talent to interact with anyone, regardless of their station in life, and act correctly but not pretentiously.

Article content “I don’t know whether he had a shy moment in his life,” Colin told the Sault Star in an interview. “He was happy to take part in any conversation and speak with anybody along the way.” Hook’s brushes with royalty, famous politicians and celebrities are well documented. In August 1978, Hook unveiled a watercolour of the HMS Bronington, a ship in Britain’s Royal Navy, hailed at the time as his most important painting to date. HMS Bronington was also the first ship Prince Charles commanded in the Royal Navy and the painting was to be presented as a gift from Hook to Charles, and included in the Royal Collection. Colin said this father would naturally follow protocol when meeting royalty and other top officials. “They’d probably tell him you’re supposed to do this and that when you meet the prince,” Colin said. “But he really didn’t play into, ‘I’m going to act extra special because so and so is here.’ He definitely thought everybody was equal and deserving of his time.” Hook, Colin said, would never ignore a single soul. Anywhere. Anytime. “He could have a guy on the street ask him for a cigarette and you’d think they were old buddies,” he added. “You’d think they were catching up and then you’d find out, ‘Oh no, I just met that guy.’ Just to have that immediate rapport with everyone. That was a big thing.” The Toronto native made a name painting the land, wildlife and flora in the area since his arrival to St. Joseph Island in 1971. Hook may have been a naturalist — but no Luddite.

Article content In 2000, he discussed that despite his penchant for painting back-to-the-land scenery, he was by no means opposed to tapping into technology to peddle his product — and that included reproducing limited edition prints with the aid of an ink jet printer. This technology allowed Hook to produce replicas fairly inexpensively and avoid shipping his work to be reproduced via a four-colour offset system in southern Ontario. He reported that a process that once soaked him thousands of dollars would now costs a fraction of that and, perhaps even more importantly, the entire process could be performed in the very studio in which the original work was created. ”It’s catching on quite well because it’s now become practical to do it at home and there are even better printers on the immediate horizon,” the internationally renowned watercolour artist told the Sault Star. ”I think it’s a win-win situation for everyone because I can produce them now as I need them. I can produce them the day they are requested, pretty well. It’s made the process a heck of a lot simpler.” In 2003, Hook spoke of how painting the landscape and waterways along the North Channel conjured up memories of growing up along the shores of Six Mile Lake in Muskoka, Ont. “What enchants me about the Wilson Channel is that it is so physically identical to the Muskoka and Haliburton area,” Hook told the Sault Star as he was preparing for his 31st annual exhibition and sale of watercolours and reproductions in Richards Landing. “For me it is like a time warp back into the 1950s.”

Article content Hook’s father built a cottage in 1946 on Six Mile Lake. At the time of construction, it was the 23rd cottage built on that lake. Hook enjoyed an abundance of natural beauty and cringed at the fact that, by the early 2000s, there were 1,500 cottages along that shoreline. “The Wilson Channel, to me, is what Six Mile Lake was like before it became overcrowded,” he said. Closer to the Sault, Hook was involved in the 1998 Homecoming book, Naturally Gifted, creating original cover art. David Johnston, Dr. Roberta Bondar, Ken Danby and Morley Torgov, contributed to the text. The 10-day civic summer celebration hoped to bring a number of former residents back to Sault Ste. Marie. The pandemic had been hard on Hook, Colin said. His father never stopped working but was “frustrated” because he couldn’t do shows. In 2019, Hook marked his 47th annual art show in Richards Landing, and a 2021 event would have been his 50th show on St. Joseph Island. “He was just hoping for it to pass,” Colin said. One positive of the pandemic for Hook was the fact he spent the first six months of it in Burk’s Falls, Ont., at the home of Colin, Colin’s wife, Alisha, and the couple’s newborn son, Theodore Graham. Hook had been a busy, working artist when Colin was small, and, admittedly, didn’t experience all the elements of new fatherhood firsthand. “He was expecting Theo to walk the first two weeks. ‘Is he walking? Is he talking,’” Colin recalled with a chuckle. “And we’re like, ‘No, Doug. You do that after a year. After two years.’ Him getting to see all these little developments of Theodore, he was wowed by it. It just made him so thrilled. Especially being there for the first whole six months of Theo’s life, locked down with his new grandchild.” Hook is survived by Colin, Alisha, Theodore Graham, and a sister, Bev. He was predeceased by a son, Graham. A celebration of Hook’s life is postponed until it’s possible to gather post-COVID. Colin recalled a lighter point near the end of his dad’s life. “There was a brief moment when I was like, ‘You know what Alisha? There is no way he’s going to go now. Because there’s no way he’s going to pass away when we can’t have a parade.’” jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler

