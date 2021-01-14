Article content continued

The liver recipient said she got a message from Wagler in the summer of 2019 asking what her blood type was and that she was looking into applying to be a donor for her after seeing Cassidy’s pleas for a living donor in the newspaper.

Cassidy did not hear from her again until Wagler reached out to her in December 2019.

“Two weeks before Christmas in 2019, she messaged me and asked how I’d been doing and asked to visit with me,” said Cassidy.

During the visit, Cassidy mentioned to Wagler that she had been booked for an ultrasound in Toronto and was not sure what it was about.

Cassidy said Wagler told her that it was because they would both be going on the operating table on Jan. 15.

“My heart stopped and I nearly fainted,” said Cassidy about Wagler, found to be a perfect match.

Since the surgery that took place in Toronto a year ago and cured her of Wilson disease, Cassidy said she messages Wagler every month on the 15th to say how grateful she is.

“I’m completely lost for words … to go through what she went through was a huge sacrifice, Cassidy said. “It’s not just lending a hand. It’s being opened up on an operating table and giving me a piece of a major organ.”

Wagler, who did not want any publicity, had only shared her story with the Huron Superior Catholic District School Board in May to thank them for their support.

“As I approach our one year anniversary, I am feeling honoured and humbled by God’s timing,” Wagler said. “Although I am still not comfortable talking about myself, it is a good news story and we need more of those.”