‘I’m completely lost for words’

Friday is an important anniversary for Elizabeth (Beth) Cassidy as it marks one year that she was given the gift of life.
The 49-year-old went into liver failure in December 2018 as a result of a rare genetic condition called Wilson disease which causes excessive amounts of copper to accumulate and poison the body. Medication kept her alive but Cassidy required a donor.
After no family members qualified to be a living donor, Cassidy used the media to make a plea and one person stepped forward last December to save Cassidy’s life.
The donor, who has remained anonymous until now, is Stacey Wagler, a school teacher from St. Mary’s School in Massey, east of Sault Ste. Marie.
Cassidy said she first met Wagler when she was doing a college placement at the school 12 years ago and her son, Scotty, later had her as a teacher.
“When I met her I instantly liked her,” said Cassidy, who described Wagler as helpful, friendly and approachable.