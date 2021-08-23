Article content

City police have charged a 63-year-old man with impaired driving after responding to a single vehicle collision Friday at 9:40 p.m.

The incident occurred in the MacDonald Avenue and Lake Street area.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Impaired charges laid Back to video

Fire Services and EMS were on scene and police observed some flames under the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, officers determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

Joseph Chartrand has been charged with impaired driving. He is to appear in court Oct. 18.