Impaired driving charge

Jan 11, 2021  •  2 days ago  •  1 minute read
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service vehicle at city police headquarters in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

A man was charged late last week with impaired driving.

On Friday at around 8 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of McNabb Street and Great Northern Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered a car that had struck a light pole with no occupants inside.

Police report they located the accused in the area and learned he had been driving the vehicle. Officers say they developed grounds to believe the accused’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. He provided a breath sample into an approved device and registered a fail, police say.

Sydney Roffey, 58, was arrested and charged with impaired driving – blood alcohol concentration (80). He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.

