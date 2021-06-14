Impaired driving charge

Article content

A man faces an impaired driving charged after officers responded to call of a possible impaired driver in the 400 block of Bruce Street Saturday at around 4 a.m. Upon arrival and speaking with the accused, officers report they developed grounds to believe his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

The accused was arrested and later provided breathe samples into a registered device and registered two fail results, police say.

Jesse Coulis, 29, is charged with impaired driving – alcohol and drugs, impaired driving – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and driving while under suspension. He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.