Impaired driving charge

The Sault Star
Jul 12, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
impaired driving2

A woman was charge early Saturday morning with impaired driving – alcohol and drugs.

At around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call of a possible impaired driver in the 100 block of Spring Street. Upon arrival officers spoke with the accused and developed grounds to believe her ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

The accused was arrested and later provided breath sample into an approved device, registering a fail result, police say.

Jessica Loucks, 27, is charged with impaired driving – alcohol and drugs and impaired driving – blood alcohol concentration (80 ). She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23.

