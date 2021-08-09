A man faces an impaired driving charge after police received a call Sunday at 2:09 a.m. from an employee at a business in the 600 block of Queen Street East saying a black Jeep Wrangler struck a parked a vehicle at a nearby business.

Further, the employee said that as the vehicle was leaving the area, it struck a fellow employee.

Impaired driving charge

Officers responded and located the vehicle around 2:35 a.m. on Wellington Street West. A traffic stop was conducted a short time later on Lyons Avenue. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers reported they developed grounds to believe the accused’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

He was arrested and later provided two breath samples into an approved device, registering two fail results. Further investigation determined the accused was driving the vehicle near the business in the 600 block of Queen Street West and was driving in a dangerous manner. Officers also discovered the accused is prohibited from driving a motor vehicle in Canada and in Ontario.

Kyle Fleury, 29, is charged with impaired driving – alcohol and drugs, impaired driving – blood alcohol concentration (80+), dangerous operation, two counts of operation while prohibited Canada-wide and operation while prohibited in Ontario. He was released on an undertaking and is schedule to appear in court on Sept. 13.