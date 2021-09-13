Impaired driving charge after vehicle ends up in ditch, Sault police say

A man was charged Friday after officers attended the 1200 block of Peoples Road after receiving reports of a single-vehicle collision at around 6:21 p.m. Police say they observed a vehicle in the ditch and a man, later identified as the accused, standing in the area.

Upon speaking with the accused, officers said they developed grounds to believe the man’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. He was read the approved screening device demand and provided a sample, registering a fail result, police say.

The accused was arrested and later provided two breath samples into an approved device and registered two fail results, police say.

Rosario Carello, 55, is charged with impaired driving – alcohol and/or drugs and impaired driving – blood alcohol concentration (80+). He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.