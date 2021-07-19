Increase in opioid-related 'harms' in Algoma, APH says

Algoma Public Health cautions anyone who uses street drugs to take extra precautions at this time, as there have been reports of increased opioid-related harms in Algoma.

APH is also asking all members of the community to continue their support for residents at risk of opioid poisonings and their loved ones.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, opioid-related emergency department visits have increased, as have confirmed and suspected opioid-related deaths in the Algoma region, APH says.

Northern Ontario communities, including the Algoma region, are among those that had the highest rates of opioid mortality in the pandemic cohort. Algoma’s opioid mortality rates during the pandemic cohort were significantly higher compared to the pre-pandemic cohort.

In 2019, the opioid-related death rate was 14.9 per 100, 000. In 2020, the opioid-related death rate was more than 3 times the rate reported in 2019, with a death rate climbing to 46.5 per 100, 000 reported for 2020.

“COVID-19 has heightened the disparities in our communities which affects people who use substances,” said Allison McFarlane, public health nurse at Algoma Public Health. “Various social determinants of health, such as poverty, lack of secure housing and occupational issues can contribute to an increase in substance use. We continue to hear and see first-hand how the pandemic is affecting all communities, including people who use substances.”

Substance use and opioid poisoning does not discriminate, and neither should we when it comes to getting people the health services and help they need. Anyone who uses drugs should carry naloxone and make sure they always have someone with them when they use, APH says.