Indian Friendship Centre hosts vaccine clinic for youth

A special COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Wednesday at the Indian Friendship Centre for youth.

The Sault Ste. Marie Indian Friendship Centre and Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services will be hosting the clinic on Wednesday, July 21st.

This clinic is aiming to service Urban Indigenous families (First Nation, Metis, Inuit) with youth aged 12-17 in Sault Ste. Marie and the surrounding area.

Appointments are also open to the general population.

The clinic is by appointment only to ensure there are an appropriate number of vaccines available.

To make an appointment please call 705-542-5382. The phone line is open Monday to Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm.

All those who are on the waitlist are asked to call a new designated appointment line to book an appointment for the next clinic date.