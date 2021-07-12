Indian Friendship Centre vaccine clinic

The Sault Star
Jul 12, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Youth in the region are being encouraged to book their second dose of vaccine by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health as soon as possible to vaccinate as many Ontarians as possible. POSTMEDIA
Photo by POSTMEDIA /POSTMEDIA

Sault Ste. Marie Indian Friendship Centre and Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday for the 18 and up urban Indigenous population (First Nations, Metis, Inuit) in Sault Ste. Marie and surrounding area. Appointments are also open to the general population.  The vaccine being administered will be Moderna.

To make an appointment, call 705-542-5382. Phone line is open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers