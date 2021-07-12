Indian Friendship Centre vaccine clinic
Sault Ste. Marie Indian Friendship Centre and Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday for the 18 and up urban Indigenous population (First Nations, Metis, Inuit) in Sault Ste. Marie and surrounding area. Appointments are also open to the general population. The vaccine being administered will be Moderna.
To make an appointment, call 705-542-5382. Phone line is open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
