





Share this Story: Indigenous leaders urge province to negotiate annuities case

Indigenous leaders urge province to negotiate annuities case Ford government appeals 1850 Robinson-Huron treaty ruling made in Sudbury

Article content The provincial government should negotiate, not litigate, the annual annuity that is to be paid as part of the 1850 Robinson-Huron treaty, Indigenous leaders in northeastern Ontario say. “How many rulings does it take?” Dean Sayers, chief of the Batchewana First Nation, near Sault Ste. Marie, told a virtual press conference Monday. “We have the first stage (ruling). We have the second stage (ruling). There will be another ruling with this appeal … It’s a tactic. A delay tactic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Indigenous leaders urge province to negotiate annuities case Back to video “Get to the (bargaining) table,” said Sayers, also a member of the Robinson-Huron litigation management committee. “I hope there won’t be a stage three appeal. The writing is on the wall. It’s based on fact. It’s based on truth … You (Ontario) have an obligation to your people. They want to see resolution.” The Ontario Court of Appeal hearing started in Toronto on Tuesday. After more than two years of hearings, Superior Court Justice Patricia Hennessy of Sudbury ruled the annuities paid to 21 First Nations that make up the Robinson-Huron treaty should have been increased more than it has since the deal was signed in 1850.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The lawsuit said the annuity, which now amounts to $4 a year for each member of the Robinson-Huron treaty, should be higher, noting it has not increased since 1874. Indigenous leaders argued, and Justice Hennessy agreed, that as northeastern Ontario developed economically, the payments were to increase. The First Nations took the matter to court, winning the first two stages. Stage three calls for the government and the First Nations to determine the amount of the updated annuity to be paid annually to members of the 21 communities. While the federal government has said it won’t appeal the ruling, the province is challenging the first stage ruling. Justice Hennessy, however, has encouraged the two sides to sit down and negotiate new terms. “Everyone would agree that resolution in this case is a laudable goal and one that must be encouraged at every stage of the litigation,” the judge said in her stage two decision, which resolved more details of the case, including Crown immunity and statute of limitations. Sayers said Ontario should abandon the appeal and immediately prepare for stage three discussions, which had been scheduled to occur this fall, but are now likely postponed. “We are urging Ontario: drop your appeal,” he said. “Stop wasting money … My people shouldn’t be living in poverty. They shouldn’t have to be suffering on a number of fronts due to this not honouring of the order.” Chief Duke Peltier of the Wikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island, agreed.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “They (Ontario) are not fulfilling their role as a treaty partner,” he said. “They have taken on the responsibility of the Crown, to ensure the annuity is to be augmented. There was never any intention by Ontario to increase the annuity. It was the understanding by all Anishnawbek people the annuity would be increased.” Peltier said he expects Ontario to argue the 21 First Nations that signed the Robinson-Huron treaty in 1850 don’t understand how the treaty is supposed to work. That is not the case, he said. “The Anishnawbek representatives were very clear they wanted an annuity,” said Peltier. “They had information from other areas of Turtle Island (North America). It was one of the underlying features in getting the 1850 treaty. “The annuity would be increased with development of the territory. The Anishnawbek would get their fair share … We were clearly aligned with the process as the primary government … The process needs to come to fruition.” Sayers said if the annuity is increased, many parts of Northern Ontario will get an economic boost. “There are 30,000 (First Nation) people within our territory,” he explained. “There are another 100,000 people in the territory who would benefit from this infusion of economics,” he said. “It’s a win-win-win for everybody if the Crown decides to increase the annuity. Yes, there are expenses that occur with the extraction (of natural resources), but there are revenues that come with that extraction.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Sayers said immense wealth has been created in communities such as London to the southwest and Ottawa to the east, “yet we live in squalor … We didn’t give a blank cheque to Canada and turn over 100 per cent of our jurisdiction.” Mike Restoule, a Nipissing First Nation member, has predicted that stage three negotiations are going to challenging. “We have to get economists, number crunchers, to decide what the revenues would have been over the years and what the expenses would be,” he said. “We have to agree on all these things. If we don’t agree, the court will rule on all these things and what the annuities should be and payments.” In her stage one ruling, Justice Hennessy found that “the Treaties represent unique agreements by the Crown and the First Nations of the Lake Huron Territory and the Lake Superior Territory whose long-term goal was peaceful and respectful co-existence in a shared territory. Treaties are part of the constitutional fabric of this country. Simple contracts they are not. “The Robinson Treaties did not start out as contracts nor did they somehow transform into contracts for the purpose of a statutory limitations defense.” hcarmichael@postmedia.com Twitter: @Harold/Carmichae

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie