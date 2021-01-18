Individual associated with R.M. Moore public school tests positive

Article content

Algoma Public Health has advised Algoma District School Board that an individual associated with R.M. Moore public school has tested positive for COVID-19, the board reported early Monday morning.

APH, the board said, has conducted a “careful investigation” and has identified and notified anyone considered a close contact. The board is not specifying if this individual is a staff member, student or otherwise.

Examples of close contacts include household members, people who have been in direct physical contact, and people who have spent more than 15 minutes together within two metres or six feet of each other, such as while sharing a meal or being in the same carpool.

Brief interactions, such walking past someone in a hallway or on the sidewalk, are not generally considered close contact situations, the release says. APH directly calls all those who are considered high risk and sends a letter via email to all those considered low. All contacts in this scenario are low risk, APH says.