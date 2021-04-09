





Article content Hailey Hayes concedes the pandemic has been no picnic for university students. Gone, for many, is direct contact with professors and classmates as COVID-19 has forced so much learning online. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘It helps you build some of the necessary life skills’ Back to video But Hayes, 22, wrapping up her undergraduate degree this year at Algoma University, has, perhaps, weathered the storm better than many, a fact she readily attributes to her experience with the Duke of Edinburgh Award, of which she achieved the program’s silver level and is working toward gold. “The pandemic sort of shifted the way everybody operates and the (Duke of Edinburgh Award) really teaches those skills about how to be flexible, how to manage your time, how to respond to changing situations,” Hayes told the Sault Star Friday. Her words would have been music to the Duke of Edinburgh’s ears. Prince Philip, who died Friday at 99, founded the program in 1956 to encourage young adults, aged 14 to 25, to embrace personal development and community involvement.

Article content Those who complete the gold award are invited to a presentation ceremony at a royal residence, either at St James’s Palace or in Buckingham Palace gardens, in London, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, or at Hillsborough Castle, in County Down. Prince Philip attended more than 500 gold award presentations himself, and other Royal Family members stood in if he was absent. He remained a patron of the organization — often hailed as the grandest of his many charitable schemes — until his death. “If you can get a young person to succeed in any one activity, then that feeling of success will spread over into many others,” the duke once said. As of early 2021, more than 3.1 million Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards had been achieved. For Hayes, the program helped nourish many skills and characteristics that were already there. “Fortunately, I was very outgoing to begin with,” she said. “But once the program was introduced, it really encouraged you to stick with it and to not just make it something you do in your free time, but to make those commitments to yourself to the community.” Hayes, currently completing a double major in political science and English at AU, was a Grade 12 student at Korah Collegiate and Vocational School — the only high school in Sault Ste. Marie to offer the program — when she received her recognition in 2017. She credited her four-year involvement with setting goals, managing her time and developing leadership and team skills.

Article content “Having your Duke of Ed award shows a certain level of commitment and I feel it showcases your varied interests and encourages recognition for achievements beyond just academics,” Hayes told the Sault Star at the time. “I guess it ensures you’re developing important skills in more than one area which I thought was really important.” Students need to demonstrate volunteering, skills and physical recreation achievements. Hayes appeared in a student production of Cinderella at Korah. She volunteered to run a skills camp and coach a soccer team for children at Northern Heights Sports Club. Hayes also played defence for Korah’s senior girls team, Sault Youth Soccer Association and NHSC. She and two other silver level achievers, Jackson Allen and Emily Williams, did a 30-kilometre hike along the Lake Superior coast from Gargantua to Orphan Lake the previous fall, Hayes’s first step toward reaching her gold status. She has until 25 to attain this. The pandemic has tossed a wrench into many university student activities, but Hayes has been involved with such things as Algoma University Law and Politics Student Society and The Sentient (Algoma University’s student newspaper). Team sports, such as soccer and softball, have been put on the sidelines. “(The award) really encouraged me to get out and, once you make those connections, you don’t really break them,” Hayes said. The getting out part has been a “saviour” for Temeara Barrett, 21, who was a year in back of Hayes at Korah and also achieved silver.

Article content The award’s emphasis on the benefits of physical exercise and outdoor adventure has not been lost on the third-year Western University student during these challenging times when so much learning is contained indoors. “I think that has really been my saviour throughout trying to do post-secondary online and trying to remember that there is more to every day than just online school,” Barrett said Friday. “I guess the award really encouraged me to get outside and make the most of the environment that I’m living in.” Barrett, a medical science major, said the award is as relevant as ever and has been a boon to her as a “talking point” during both academic and possible employment interviews. “Because it really shows you are able to excel in more than one area,” she added. Hayes said any knowledge she has of Prince Philip comes from what she was taught via the program and from what she’s seen on The Crown, the historical drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The Netflix series touches heavily on the duke’s charitable work, including the award — which may wind up prompting even more participation, Hayes said. “The Crown has a lot viewers and young viewers, too, so it could, for sure,” she said. “I, certainly, would encourage all young students, especially those at Korah, to get involved with the program.” Hayes plans to take next year off to work. “With the pandemic, everything’s a bit up in the air,” she said. But when Hayes chooses a career path — law and journalism are two possibilities — she says lessons learned from the Duke of Edinburgh Award program will, no doubt, give her an edge, both as an employee and citizen. “The focus on being involved in your community, challenging yourself with developing skills and maintaining physical fitness, are all components of that program that will help you grow as an individual, especially as a young individual,” she said. “It helps you build some of the necessary life skills.” jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler

