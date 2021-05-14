Jail house blues in Bruce Mines
Historical society sobs as town considers levelling historic structure
Members of The Bruce Mines Historical Society have asked the town of Bruce Mines to reconsider its decision to tear down the old jail. The budget issue is expected to be settled on Monday.
The old jail is a historic site at the corner of Highway 638 and Highway 17 at the east end of Bruce Mines. Next to the old wooden church, it is of prime historical importance to the community. However, its condition is deteriorating.
Bruce Mines was two towns, with its own provincial land patent office, says Larry Peterson, a member of the Bruce Station Historical Society.
“A great fire wiped out most of the government buildings,” he said. I tend to smile to think ( former North West Company fur trader Charles) Ermatiger had to come to the Bruce Mines patent office to get the deed to their property in the Sault. Hence every original building is treasured notwithstanding its condition and years of neglect.”
Before the jail was built in 1887, felons were housed in local taverns. Town’s people, tired of the drunken and profane inmates, requested a lock-up in 1863. The lock-up with its four cells was built in 1887. Tradition says only one male was incarcerated in the facility for drunken disorderliness. The structure was later used as a school and centre for Boy Scouts and Girl Guides.
Estimates suggest it will cost $20,000 to tear it down and remove/recycle/store the materials. However, estimates to survey and transfer title to the Historical Society are $3,000 to 5,000. Proponents suggest preserving the structure is about saving tax dollars.
Group members weighed in. Glen West suggested applying for government grants and Art Bennett said the structure is significant to many people as it was once used as a Boy Scout hall some 60 years ago.
“My brothers and I attended Boy Scouts there, he said. “A GoFundMe (page) could be started for Save the Jail. Also, I’m sure people would come forward to donate time, equipment, and supplies to assist in restoration.”
Another suggested using it as a restaurant or tavern. A T-shirt campaign, for which the messages “Jail House Rocks” or “Jail House Blues,” could be featured on front.
One person came forward with $100 to preserve the structure and Peterson offered to obtain milling for local wood to repair the vandalized sections of the building.
Sylvia Stobie has more fundraising ideas she wants to present to Bruce Mines Town Council.