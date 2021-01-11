Jobs bounce back in December, could drop with new lockdown

Article content
The good news is that employment numbers in Sault Ste. Marie had returned to pre-pandemic levels in December.
The bad news is that a second lockdown, and one that may have stricter implications in the coming days, creates an unknown on employment statistics for the coming months, said Jonathan Coulman, executive director of the Algoma Workforce Investment Corp.
“I would say right off that I will imagine the numbers will drop off, at least slightly because of the partial lockdown we have now and what may come in the next few days,” Coulman said. “I think we all anticipate increasing restrictions because (COVID-19) numbers are increasing, including in our region.”
December employment statistics showed positive signs, with continued increase in employment and numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels. Unemployment continued to fall and monthly job postings were higher then they were during the same period in 2019, the data show.