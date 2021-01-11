Jobs bounce back in December, could drop with new lockdown

Article content continued

“The employment numbers looked positive for Sault Ste. Marie in December,” Coulman said.

With employers facing lockdowns for a second time in nine months, the difference this time around is that may have adjusted their businesses by offering curbside pickups, online ordering and takeout options.

“I think we likely saw the worst in April and May last year with the downturn of employment and increasing layoff numbers but we don’t have a crystal ball,” Coulman said.

“Businesses that have adjusted have already made those changes so we might not see a significant downturn, but we will see an impact in some way,” he said.

The unchartered territory remains the fact that COVID-19 cases in Sault Ste. Marie, Algoma and across the North are much higher than they were in early spring and that in itself could bring additional restrictive measures.

December statistics show that Sault Ste. Marie’s unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent, much lower than the national 8.5 per cent or Ontario’s 9.1 per cent.

Coulman said “this represents a steady improvement over the last 3 months from a high of 11.1 per cent in July. In March, the unemployment rate was 5.1 per cent and it climbed significantly as a result of the COVID 19 precautions.”

The higher unemployment rates in large urban centres such as Toronto and Ottawa remain higher because of reintroduced lockdown measures that have impacted restaurants, bars and recreational facilities.

“It should be noted that along with the falling unemployment rate, Sault Ste. Marie’s participation rate has fallen slightly since October which means that fewer people are working or actively looking for work,” Coulman said.