Jobs bounce back in December, could drop with new lockdown

Sault Ste. Marie's employment statistics have bounced back to pre-pandemic levels but additional lockdown measures could see then fall again.

Elaine Della-Mattia
Jan 11, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
Help wanted sign. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
The good news is that employment numbers in Sault Ste. Marie had returned to pre-pandemic levels in December.

The bad news is that a second lockdown, and one that may have stricter implications in the coming days, creates an unknown on employment statistics for the coming months, said Jonathan Coulman, executive director of the Algoma Workforce Investment Corp.

“I would say right off that I will imagine the numbers will drop off, at least slightly because of the partial lockdown we have now and what may come in the next few days,” Coulman said. “I think we all anticipate increasing restrictions because (COVID-19) numbers are increasing, including in our region.”

December employment statistics showed positive signs, with continued increase in employment and numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels. Unemployment continued to fall and monthly job postings were higher then they were during the same period in 2019, the data show.

“The employment numbers looked positive for Sault Ste. Marie in December,” Coulman said.

With employers facing lockdowns for a second time in nine months, the difference this time around is that may have adjusted their businesses by offering curbside pickups, online ordering and takeout options.

“I think we likely saw the worst in April and May last year with the downturn of employment and increasing layoff numbers but we don’t have a crystal ball,” Coulman said.

“Businesses that have adjusted have already made those changes so we might not see a significant downturn, but we will see an impact in some way,” he said.

The unchartered territory remains the fact that COVID-19 cases in Sault Ste. Marie, Algoma and across the North are much higher than they were in early spring and that in itself could bring additional restrictive measures.

December statistics show that Sault Ste. Marie’s unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent, much lower than the national 8.5 per cent or Ontario’s 9.1 per cent.

Coulman said “this represents a steady improvement over the last 3 months from a high of 11.1 per cent in July. In March, the unemployment rate was 5.1 per cent and it climbed significantly as a result of the COVID 19 precautions.”

The higher unemployment rates in large urban centres such as Toronto and Ottawa remain higher because of reintroduced lockdown measures that have impacted restaurants, bars and recreational facilities.

“It should be noted that along with the falling unemployment rate, Sault Ste. Marie’s participation rate has fallen slightly since October which means that fewer people are working or actively looking for work,” Coulman said.

On the other side of the coin, Sault Ste. Marie’s employment rate in November was 61.5 per cent, higher than Canada’s 59.3 per cent and Ontario’s 58.9 per cent.

The data show that the employment rate has rebounded from a low 49.2 per cent in May 2020 but fell slightly from a high of 62.9 per cent in November.

COVID has also impacted job postings. Online job postings in the Sault have increased steadily since bottoming out in April, Coulman said.

Monthly postings, since June, have actually been higher than postings in 2019.

Job postings that have seen a surge include security jobs, personal support workers and nurses.

Coulman said Sault Ste. Marie, like other Northern Ontario communities, has fared better during the recovery period.“Having said that, we’ve been benefiting because our number of (COVID) cases have been low, but as we’re seeing now, things can change so quickly and it’s very dynamic,” he said.