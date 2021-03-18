





Joint project will see SAH save $3M in energy costs over next decade “This program will provide substantial savings to SAH, allowing the hospital to redirect those funds to important and essential health care services and equipment for our region,” said PUC President and CEO Robert Brewer.

Article content Sault Area Hospital will be entering the age of battery energy storage and will be the first Ontario hospital to have such an energy storage system in place. PUC Services is launching a new program designed to help SAH save about $3 million on its energy bills over the next 10 years. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Joint project will see SAH save $3M in energy costs over next decade Back to video Increased power reliability and quality will also be factored into the new system, which will allow SAH to store electricity during off peak hours and use it during peak times, which are the busiest part of the day for the hospital. “It’s been a long journey,” said Devon Clark, SAH director of facilities and environmental services. It all began in 2017 when SAH joined the Industrial Conservation Initiative (ICI), when lower requirements for the program began. That meant that SAH became a ‘Class A’ customer, which resulted in significant financial benefits for the hospital as energy rates varied depending on peak periods. Previously, the hospital was a ‘Class B’ customer, which provided flat rates per kW hours, he said.

Article content The change meant annual savings of about $400,000 but the hospital had never been able to capitalize on the real purpose of the program, which was to “chase the peaks” and shut down production to lower energy use during one of those peaks. “As a hospital we can’t just shut down for a period of time to save energy,” Clark said. “We needed an energy storage system to get the maximum benefit out of the ICI.” Enter PUC Services, which approached the hospital a couple of years ago and engaged SAH is several trials with battery storage both on and off site. PUC president and CEO Robert Brewer said the project will definitely maximize benefit for SAH and offset some of its higher costs. “This is a really unique solution with demand power. It fixes prices for SAH for the next 10 years and offers them some cost certainty which allows them to achieve some benefits and transfer that savings into patient care,” Brewer said. Brewer said attempts were made about two years ago to conduct virtual offsets but eventually the program was canceled by government. The parties decided to move ahead in this manner. “We did our due diligence. There are lots of companies out there that provide this same type of service for various fees and share the savings but PUC was offering the best deal and we are excited to work with a local company who has our best interest in mind,” Clark said. He anticipates PUC’s estimates on savings are correct, pending no modifications or changes from the government on energy rates.

Article content The program, the first for the Sault, will also put the city, SAH and PUC, on the map for the innovative cost-saving solution. Brewer said the program can be used elsewhere and PUC is in discussions with other medium and large energy users about implementing similar systems. “We anticipate future announcements,” he said. PUC, a municipally owned utility, has been asked to take an active role in improving the community, and Brewer said this does just that because it helps the hospital increase its patient care and offsets peak energy management, which helps PUC manage and even out demand electricity loads. Clark said the benefits to SAH are not only in energy cost savings but the system will also provide the hospital with an additional level of electrical redundancy. “The battery storage system will kick in automatically if there is a power outage,” he said. Hospitals, including SAH, are equipped with two electrical feeds and generators but they don’t kick in until the batteries are depleted, usually several hours after power goes out. The launch of this system will add to the normal power, emergency power (used to bridge between the loss of normal power and the generators) and add to the existing uninterrupted power sources that currently exist throughout the facility. Other hospitals have developed natural gas go generation plants, or chilled water storage system, but Clark said SAH opted for the battery energy storage system.

Article content Technology in this area has developed quickly over the past several years and improved to the point it can be used to this scale now, he said. The project came to fruition in partnership with Demand Power Group Inc. The Toronto-based energy company designs solutions for commercial and industrial clients. It is responsible for managing and installing the system while PUC will monitor and meter the system. Construction for the battery storage units will begin later this month. The project is expected to be completed and operational by July. Clark said the units will be built at the north end of the hospital close to the existing switch yard and near the service area. They will look like two 40-foot shipping containers, about 20 feet high. Staff, patients or visitors to the hospital, will not be affected by the construction or notice any differences within the hospital. “This program will provide substantial savings to SAH, allowing the hospital to redirect those funds to important and essential health care services and equipment for our region,” said Brewer.

