Lawn tractor caused fire
Article content
Sault Ste. Marie Fire Service crews responded to a call of a residential garage fire in the 100 block of Alagash Drive on Sunday.
Fire crews report they found a fully involved detached garage fire around 12:45 p.m.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Lawn tractor caused fire Back to video
Crews were able to contain the fire.
Upon further investigation, a SSMFS fire prevention officer determined the cause of the fire was associated with a lawn tractor.
Damage to the garage was reported as “extensive.”
The fire is not deemed suspicious and no injuries were reported.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.