Lawn tractor caused fire

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Service crews responded to a call of a residential garage fire in the 100 block of Alagash Drive on Sunday.

Fire crews report they found a fully involved detached garage fire around 12:45 p.m.

Crews were able to contain the fire.

Upon further investigation, a SSMFS fire prevention officer determined the cause of the fire was associated with a lawn tractor.

Damage to the garage was reported as “extensive.”

The fire is not deemed suspicious and no injuries were reported.