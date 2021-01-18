Legion Branch 25 gets support

Elaine Della-Mattia
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25's D-Day service on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Sault Ste. Marie Legion gets support

The Sault Ste. Marie Legion is receiving $10,845 in funding from the federal government.

Branch 25 will receive the funding to assist with operational costs during COVID-19.

The money comes from the Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund, part of Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan to protect jobs, provide emergency support and keep businesses afloat through the pandemic.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has left no one unaffected.  Our veteran support agencies highlighted the need for increased supports during the pandemic and we rapidly responded by creating the Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund. I want to thank everyone at Legion Branch 25 for their continued hard work in ensuring veterans are supported during this challenging time,” said MP Terry Sheehan.

