Library board seeking applicants

City council is accepting applications from those interested in serving on the Public Library Board.

One appointment will be made to expire Dec. 31, 2022.

Application forms are available online at saultstemarie.ca/boardscommittees or from the city clerk’s office, by e-mailing cityclerk@cityssm.on.ca or calling 705-759-5388.

Personal information is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act and the city said it will be “held in strict confidence to be used solely for the purpose stated above.”

Applications will be accepted by the city clerk until July 26 at 4:30 p.m.