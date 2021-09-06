‘Lives will be transformed’ — Cross-Canada cycle trek raises funds for clean water wells in Africa
Trip a mental grind, with relentless Prairie wind testing limits
There’s nothing unusual to see here, just a bunch of distinguished gents with grey beards and yellow jackets pedalling across the country for clean drinking water.
In partnership with Global Aid Network (GAiN), the Cycling 4 Water team is riding across Canada in order to raise funds for building water wells in Africa. GAiN is a worldwide humanitarian relief and development organization.
“We’re all grandfathers and our average age is 65-years old. The kid we have with us is 56-years old, he brings our average age down,” Cycling 4 Water participant Mike Woodard said with a laugh.
The team consists of Mike Woodard, 67, Rob Montgomery, 67, Timo Itkonen, 70, and Gabe McReynolds, 56. The cyclists, their RV and one-person support crew, stopped in Sault Ste. Marie late Monday afternoon.
This ride across the country started July 26 in Dawson City, Yukon, and is expected to take 65 days, coinciding with the average age of the cycling team and the number of water wells the team hopes to fund through donations. The journey is scheduled to end Sept. 25 in Halifax.
Woodard said each well costs $8,500 and services about 1,000 people. All the expenses on the trip are covered by sponsors, meaning 100 per cent of the money raised will go to GAiN and their mission to build clean water wells in Africa.
According to the C4W website, the team had raised $229,428 in donations by Sunday afternoon.
As of Sunday the team had cycled for 42 days, the wheels turning over to the tune of 5,708 kilometres. According to the website, the distance of the trip is approximately 9,974 kilometres.
Among all the aforementioned numbers, there is one additional number, a more sobering number.
According to the World Health Organization, 785 million people lack a basic drinking water service.
“Can you imagine what it would be like if none of us had access to clean water, and the implications of that to health and the economy.” Woodard said. “It’s pretty staggering.
“Being parents and grandparents, that just touches our hearts. We’re motivated on the days where it’s really hard because we know it would be a lot harder to watch your child die than what we’re going through.”
The trip for Woodard and the team has been a mental grind, the relentless wind on the Prairies testing their limits, playing hide and seek, mostly hide, with the team’s resolve.
Woodard, a self-confessed optimist, called the experience on the Prairies “soul-crushing.”
“Five of the seven days we had headwind,” Woodard said. “You just have to have this mental discipline to keep saying, ‘I can do this.’ It is overwhelming. Every cyclist knows wind is worse than mountains. I’d rather climb a mountain any day than ride against the wind because it’s unrelenting. You’re trying to get to your destination and you’re just killing yourself.”
Woodard said he fell off his bike in the Yukon on Day 11 and fractured his pelvis.
Despite the challenges there have been many poignant moments, one particular moment standing out in contrast to the others.
“I was doing this presentation (at a church in Swift Current) and there are time limits and I was thinking maybe I should have said this or maybe I should have said that, and I get in the lobby and our support vehicle driver, logistics guy, he leans over and says, ‘Two people just wrote cheques for $8,500.’ Well, I just burst into tears,” Woodard said. “We’ve seen kids give us $8.50 because that’s what it is for one person to have clean water for a lifetime, and that brought tears. We’ve had people walk up in Tim Hortons or rest areas and give us funds.”
Advertisement
The ride has been difficult thus far but Woodard said their mission is quite the opposite.
“We’re trying to give people an opportunity to do something good,” he added. “Our goal is to try and make it very simple: here’s four old guys riding across Canada and we want people to be aware there is a water crisis in the lives of 785 million people but there is something really simple that can be done. They can contribute to a well that can transform a village and that’s a simple thing. That’s part of our motivation to help people understand. Everyone can do something. The results are: lives will be transformed.”
For more information on the charity ride go to: cycling4water.ca.