Article content

While COVID-19 has impacted small businesses, a partnership between the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce and Kapptive Studios is helping to bridge the gap.

Algoma Marketplace launched its online platform earlier this year as a result of the Ontario spring lockdown and has been gaining steam ever since.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local developer website hailed a success for small business Back to video

The partnership is about promoting the discussion and marketing around shopping or buying local, said Chamber of Commerce CEO Rory Ring.

The Chamber of Commerce promoted Algoma Marketplace through its membership services, urging businesses to use the free sign up to market their products, services, food or curbside pick-up services and keep the economy flowing with local spending. Basic selling fees including a transaction fee and payment processing fee are charged with each sale.

“For every one dollar spent locally, that generates seven to 10 dollars in the local economy,” Ring said. “That’s huge for some of these small businesses. We have to remember they’re the businesses who sponsor sports team, help the Rotary Club, the United Way and have their employees volunteer in our community.”