1 tests positive

Brian Kelly
May 22, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic

An Elliot Lake and area resident is the 384th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Algoma District.

The individual, who was tested last Thursday, is self-isolating, Algoma Public Health says. It’s not known how the person became ill.

Active cases stand at 34. Two people are in hospital. Four people have died.

Chippewa County Health Department reports 2,462 cases with 184 active as of last Wednesday. No one is in hospital. Thirty-three people have died.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers