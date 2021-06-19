1 tests positive

Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly
Jun 19, 2021
COVID-19 graphic
A Sault Ste. Marie and area resident is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

The individual, Case No. 398 in Algoma District, was tested Friday, Algoma Public Health says.

The person caught the virus from close contact.

Four cases are active. One person is in hospital. Six people have died.

