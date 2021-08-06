1 tests positive

Brian Kelly
COVID-19 graphic
A Central and East Algoma resident is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The individual was in close contact with someone else who has COVID-19, Algoma Public Health says.

The case is the 407th in Algoma District. It’s the only active case of COVID-19.

