1 tests positive

Brian Kelly
Sep 20, 2021  •  19 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
COVID-19 graphic
A Sault Ste. Marie and area resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual caught the virus from close contact and is self-isolating, Algoma Public Health says.

Testing was done Sunday.

Total cases stand at 465. Fifteen cases are active. No one is in hospital.

