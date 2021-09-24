1 tests positive for COVID-19
An Elliot Lake and area resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s not known how the person caught the virus, Algoma Public Health says.
The individual, tested Thursday, is self-isolating.
Total cases in Algoma District now stand at 467. Ten cases are active. No one is in hospital.
