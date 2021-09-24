Sign Up
1 tests positive for COVID-19

Brian Kelly
Sep 24, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
COVID-19 graphic
An Elliot Lake and area resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s not known how the person caught the virus, Algoma Public Health says.

The individual, tested Thursday, is self-isolating.

Total cases in Algoma District now stand at 467. Ten cases are active. No one is in hospital.

