1 tests positive for COVID-19

An Elliot Lake and area resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s not known how the person caught the virus, Algoma Public Health says.

The individual, tested Thursday, is self-isolating.

Total cases in Algoma District now stand at 467. Ten cases are active. No one is in hospital.