2 test positive

Two more Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

One caught the virus from close contact, Algoma Public Health says. It’s not known how the second person became ill.

Both were tested last Friday and are self-isolating.

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Algoma District stand at 345. Twenty-six cases are active. No one is in hospital.

