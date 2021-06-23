3 test positive at White River mine

Article content

Three workers at a gold mine in White River have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the cases at the Sugar Zone mine are asymptomatic, Harte Gold says.

The workplace transmission, the first at Sugar Zone, happened in the mill facilities. Operations were temporarily suspended as affected crews self-isolate. Mill operations were expected to resume Wednesday when an incoming crew starts its rotation. Stockpiled ore will be processed by month’s end. Mining operations have not been affected.

Harte Gold is working with Algoma Public Health. There is a COVID-19 antigen testing program at the mine. Voluntary vaccinations are available for workers.