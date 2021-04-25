Article content

Three more Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have COVID-19, Algoma Public Health says.

The trio became ill through contact and are self-isolating.

3 test positive for COVID-19

They were all tested Sunday.

Total cases of COVID-19 in Algoma District since March 2020 stand at 319.

Forty-nine cases are active. Four of the 49 have a variant of concern. Two people are in hospital.