Article content

There’s a COVID-19 outbreak at Child Care Algoma’s Echo Bay Early Learning Centre, Algoma Public Health says.

Child Care Algoma is closing the site until April 26, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Outbreak declared at Echo Bay site: APH Back to video

An outbreak in a child-care setting is declared when two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and happen within 14 days of each other. At least one case could have caught the virus at the child care.

High-risk contacts have been contacted.

Meanwhile, 11 more Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

All became ill from close contact, Algoma Public Health says. They are self-isolating. Seven were tested last Friday. Two people were tested Saturday. A pair was tested Sunday.

Confirmed cases since March 2020 now stand at 269.

Forty-one cases are active. One person is in hospital.

There are 406 active cases in Chippewa County. Three people are in hospital. Confirmed and probable cases total 2,167. Thirty-one people have died, Chippewa County Health Department says.

Algoma District School Board says Algoma Public Health has identified two individuals associated with Tarentorus Public School who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The health unit has contacted low-and high-risk contacts “to provide further guidance and direction,” ADSB says.