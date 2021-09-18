Sign Up
4 test positive for COVID-19

Brian Kelly
Sep 18, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
COVID-19 graphic

Four Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two caught the virus from international travel. The two others became ill from close contact. All are self-isolating, Algoma Public Health says.

Testing was done last Friday.

APH is warning of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19 to anyone who went to the 6:30 p.m. screening of Malignant at Galaxy Cinemas last Wednesday. Movie-goers should follow public health guidelines.

