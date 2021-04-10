5 Car Draw is back on the road
Sault Area Hospital Foundation is changing gears with the return of its 5 Car Draw, moving sales online and jacking up prizes to be won.
The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the long-time fundraiser in 2020.
But the draw is back for 2021 with its own website, www.5car.ca, that started selling tickets last Friday afternoon.
Ticket price is the same, $25, but buyers now have a chance at a $10,000 early-bird prize, that draw is May 11, or a choice of one or two vehicles, or cash ranging from $25,000 to $55,000, for the five main draws on June 26.
All dollars raised will help buy a new MRI for Sault Area Hospital. The equipment costs about $3.4 million. It’s due to arrive in 2022 and replaces the current MRI that went into service in 2011 when SAH moved from Queen Street East to its current site on Great Northern Road.
The 2019 draw raised slightly more than $250,000 from ticket sales of approximately 19,800, or 99 per cent of the 20,000 printed.
“We’re hoping to go higher than that,” said development and communications officer Logan Costa of the fundraising goal for this year. “We think we have a great product as far as the draw goes. We’re hoping that we can get more people involved, get them while they’re at home.”
Foundation staff know “people are supportive of the (online) format” based on the success of online 50/50 draws held with more than $2 million raised since the pandemic started. Surveys of ticket buyers for those draws point to interest in multiple prizes, instead of just one big winner, and a wish to see proceeds used to buy hospital equipment with smaller price tags.
Multiple car draw ticket buyers get a break this year with three tickets available for $65 or five tickets for $100.
Most popular ticket purchase options for 50/50 players are 150 tickets for $40 and 60 chances for $20.
Car draw tickets, similar to the 50/50 draws, can be purchased by anyone 18 and up in Ontario. Word-of-mouth from ticket buyers in the Sault with family or friends outside the city helps drive out-of-town sales, said Costa. The 2021 prize package, $267,000, is the draw’s biggest.
Paper ticket sales may follow if allowed as the pandemic eases. Only credit or debit cards would be accepted.
“We’re trying to be as cautious as possible,” said Costa of in-person sales. “We’re not going to push it. Fundraising is important, but not so important that we’re going to risk the safety of our community, our volunteers or staff.”
The foundation is currently not accepting phone or mail requests for ticket purchases.
5 Car Draw has raised $4.2 million for the purchase of hospital equipment since its launch in 1990.
