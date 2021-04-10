5 Car Draw is back on the road

Article content

Sault Area Hospital Foundation is changing gears with the return of its 5 Car Draw, moving sales online and jacking up prizes to be won.

The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the long-time fundraiser in 2020.

But the draw is back for 2021 with its own website, www.5car.ca, that started selling tickets last Friday afternoon.

Ticket price is the same, $25, but buyers now have a chance at a $10,000 early-bird prize, that draw is May 11, or a choice of one or two vehicles, or cash ranging from $25,000 to $55,000, for the five main draws on June 26.

All dollars raised will help buy a new MRI for Sault Area Hospital. The equipment costs about $3.4 million. It’s due to arrive in 2022 and replaces the current MRI that went into service in 2011 when SAH moved from Queen Street East to its current site on Great Northern Road.

The 2019 draw raised slightly more than $250,000 from ticket sales of approximately 19,800, or 99 per cent of the 20,000 printed.