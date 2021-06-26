5 Car Draw muscles its way to record
Sault Area Hospital Foundation’s high-performance 5 Car Draw will raise at least $375,000 for a new MRI for the health-care facility.
Ticket sales of 33,271 accelerated about 70 per cent higher than the previous best year in 2019 when 19,800 tickets were snapped up.
Maximum number of tickets printed for the annual draw that started in 1990 never topped 20,000 until this year when 45,000 were available.
Development and communications officer Logan Costa called Saturday’s lottery “our most successful draw to date – by a mile.
“We’ve never sold this many tickets before,” he said in a video posted on SAHF’s Facebook page. “We’ve never raised this much in a year.”
Buying the new medical imaging equipment will cost about $3 million. Cash raised from the car draw “has helped jump-start our effort to fund this replacement,” said Costa. “It’s absolutely incredible for a draw like this.”
The prize package of $267,184 was the largest in the draw’s history.
Each winner can choose from one of two vehicles or a cash prize.
Draw winners:
Honda Civic Touring or Hyundai Tucson AWD or $25,000: 59188;
GMC Terrain SLE AWD or Toyota Rav4 XLE Hybrid or $30,000: 11086;
Hyundai Santa Fe AWD or Ford Bronco 4×4 or $35,000: 52316;
Chevy Colorado ZR2 or Honda Passport Touring or $50,000: 13324;
Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition or Ford F150XLT Supercrew or $55,000: 23682.
The draw was done on a system approved by Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.
Ticket sales were limited to online or by phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The draw was not held in 2020 due to the public health crisis.
