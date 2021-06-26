5 Car Draw muscles its way to record

Sault Area Hospital Foundation’s high-performance 5 Car Draw will raise at least $375,000 for a new MRI for the health-care facility.

Ticket sales of 33,271 accelerated about 70 per cent higher than the previous best year in 2019 when 19,800 tickets were snapped up.

Maximum number of tickets printed for the annual draw that started in 1990 never topped 20,000 until this year when 45,000 were available.

Development and communications officer Logan Costa called Saturday’s lottery “our most successful draw to date – by a mile.

“We’ve never sold this many tickets before,” he said in a video posted on SAHF’s Facebook page. “We’ve never raised this much in a year.”

Buying the new medical imaging equipment will cost about $3 million. Cash raised from the car draw “has helped jump-start our effort to fund this replacement,” said Costa. “It’s absolutely incredible for a draw like this.”

The prize package of $267,184 was the largest in the draw’s history.