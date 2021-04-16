5 rings stolen

Article content

Five rings valued at $10,000, including a pair of wedding rings, were taken from a Goulais Township residence.

The theft happened April 4, Ontario Provincial Police say.

A gold band with six diamond stones, a gold ring with a diamond in the middle and two smaller stones on either side, a wedding band engraved with May 20, 1959, an engagement ring with a diamond in the centre, diamonds around the band and four diamonds that stick out like pointers at the band’s bottom were stolen.

Anyone with information about the theft can call OPP at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.