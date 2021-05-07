5 Tenaris workers test positive
Article content
Five Tenaris Algoma Tubes employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
They are isolating.
5 Tenaris workers test positive Back to video
Two of the cases identified over the past two weeks are workplace transmissions, Tenaris in Canada Facebook page says.
Close contacts have been contacted by Algoma Public Health and are also isolating.
The company is taking several steps to minimize risk. Rapid COVID-19 testing is being done on site. Surgical masks must be worn for greater protection instead of cloth masks. Common areas are being sanitized more often.
Tenaris Algoma Tubes is an essential service.