ADSB encourages staff to submit vaccination status

Nearly one in five Algoma District School Board employees have yet to submit paperwork indicating their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The workers are obligated to share the information.

Superintendent of human resources Frank Palumbo told trustees he expects “ a large portion” of the 370 staff, or 19 per cent of the board’s payroll of 1,988, are vaccinated, but “lack the ability” to share the information online.

Human resources staff are working with these employees to get their attestation forms submitted by Friday. The workers are being encouraged to share their information with the HR department who will upload vaccination details. ADSB shares vaccination numbers, not the uploaded forms, with Ministry of Education.

Eighty-eight per cent of the 81 per cent of the board’s staff who have submitted required paperwork are double vaccinated, said Palumbo during an online meeting on Tuesday. Two per cent of respondents have received one jab. Ten per cent are not vaccinated.

Board staff who are not double vaccinated must watch an educational video and do a self-administered rapid antigen COVID-19 test twice a week. Employees must do the testing at home. Results must be uploaded using an app ADSB just requested. The board is also waiting for videos that must be viewed by staff who are not double vaccinated.

“We don’t have all of the information yet to fulfil the requirements of the submission of the results of those tests,” said Palumbo.

Trustee Susan Myers asked how long the testing will be done.

“We haven’t been given a timeline,” said Palumbo. “Our hope is that we can get all of our staff double vaccinated and then we don’t have to worry about the attestation.”