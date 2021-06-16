ADSB offers guidance for burial site

Brian Kelly
Historical photo of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, once the largest facility in the Canadian Indian Residential School system. Already known to have been the site of 51 student deaths, recent radar surveys have found evidence of 215 unmarked graves. PHOTO BY NATIONAL CENTRE FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION
From signs to reading lists, Algoma District School Board is responding to the recent discovery of a burial site of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The news prompted “a lot of feelings and emotions,” said superintendent of education Joe Maurice during an online meeting of the board’s trustees on Tuesday evening. “This is going to be an ongoing process for the next few years, likely.”

ADSB’s schools lowered their flags following news of the site being found. Schools were also encouraged to post messages on exterior signs remembering the Indigenous children who were found in British Columbia.

It happened everywhere,” said Maurice of the participation rate. “Anyone that had a sign had it up.”

Staff were reminded news of the burial site would “bring back” trauma to Indigenous families who may still have relatives who went to residential schools. A newsletter offered parents an overview of the residential school system in Canada, including sites in Sault Ste. Marie, Spanish and Chapleau, how the subject could be discussed with children and recommended reading.

