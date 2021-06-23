Air Canada adds Sault flight

Article content

Air Canada will resume a second flight between Sault Ste. Marie and Toronto in mid-July.

The airline was offering five trips between the two cities prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s just one now that arrives in the Sault at 9:45 a.m. and leaves at 10:40 a.m.

The additional flight will land at 10:40 p.m. and depart at 5:45 a.m., said Sault Ste Marie Airport Development Corp. CEO and president Terry Bos.

“I think that’s a good sign that the numbers are coming up,” he told The Sault Star on Wednesday. “They’ve found enough support to add an additional frequency to the market.”

Air Canada has wanted to bring back the second flight “for awhile,” Bos adds, but “the market hasn’t supported it.”

Porter Airlines stopped service in late March 2020 because of the pandemic. Its most recent planned restart date is Aug. 5. Bearskin Airlines offers up to four flights weekdays and up to two on Sundays.

May saw 1,616 passengers travel through the Sault airport. That’s the second highest number this year, trailing January by just three travellers. But May traffic was down 91 per cent compared to May 2019 when passenger volume stood at 17,364.