Air gun fired

Brian Kelly
Jul 01, 2021
An Elliot Lake man is accused of shooting his neighbour with an air gun after asking the nearby resident to turn their television down.

The assault happened last Sunday at an apartment complex on Washington Crescent, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The air gun was seized

Gary Basler, 62, of Elliot Lake, was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Court date for the accused is Aug. 3 in Elliot Lake.

