Airport expects long wait for passengers

Brian Kelly
Jan 09, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
Porter Airlines (PHOTO: POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Porter Airlines (POSTMEDIA NETWORK FILE PHOTO) Dave Thomas

Sault Ste. Marie Airport projects it’ll take five years for passenger numbers to return to volumes seen prior to the pandemic.

The airport will come “pretty close” to hitting about 210,000 passengers in 2024-2025 before finally returning to pre-COVID-19 numbers in 2025-2026.

But, adds the president and chief executive officer of Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corp., it’s hard to pinpoint what novel coronavirus will do in the next few years.

Who knows where the virus is going to go?” said Terry Bos.

The pandemic has crushed passenger traffic since March, with Bos expecting volume to fall just below 22,000 for fiscal year 2020-2021 ending March 31. Passengers are expected to bounce up to 56,000 for 2021-2022.

The stronger numbers for the coming year are based on the expectation COVID-19 vaccinations will “reach the majority of the population” by this fall. Some travel restrictions should then ease, said Bos.

Air Canada bumped up daily service to the Sault to two flights daily at 8:10 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. starting in mid-November leading up to Christmas. Only one daily flight, 8:10 a.m., is available starting Tuesday. A flight to Toronto leaves at 11:45 a.m. The flight schedule is effective until Feb. 10. Porter Airlines has kept its planes grounded since mid-March. Bearskin Airlines offers four flights weekdays and two flights on Sunday. Sunwing is typically active from late December to March, but not this year. About 2,600 to 2,700 passengers usually travel with Sunwing annually.

SSMADC has tapped about 60 per cent of its operating reserves to help pay expenses. Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy is also helping cover costs. Bos is waiting to learn more about a regional aviation development fund that may assist airports. Applications would be made to FedNor.

We haven’t had a break-even month during the pandemic,” said Bos.

Operating reserves stood at approximately 30 to 35 per cent of the airport’s $3.4 million budget.

Getting additional aid from the Liberal government is “extremely important,” said Bos.

He expects remaining dollars in operating reserves to be spent by April or May if the federal goverment does not offer financial aid to Canadian airports and the wage subsidy is not extended. Capital reserves of approximately $3.5 million to help pay for a new crosswind runway would be tapped next.

We’ve been able to make some major reductions wherever possible in operating costs,” said Bos. “We’ve looked at basically just spending what needs to be spent and that’s it.”

Eight staff have been terminated. Affected staff were maintenance and equipment operators. Their responsibilities included clearing snow, cutting grass and caring for buildings and equipment. Another worker is on layoff. The payroll now stands at 13, made up of 12 full-time and one part-time worker. That compares to 17 full-time and five seeasonal prior to the pandemic.

A mild winter, so far, is also helping the airport trim costs. Bos estimates a lack of snow, freezing rain and ice needing to be cleared has saved about $25,000 to $30,000 since November. Winter maintenance, not including staff, typically costs $200,000 to $250,000.

Operating hours are reduced due to fewer flights. Staff would usually work from 4:30 a.m. to about midnight during the winter. Hours now are 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends.

SSMADC has pushed back a $5.3-million water and sewage expansion project to 2022.

The infrastructure was “basically operating at capacity” prior to the pandemic, but not now due to reduced activity at the airport and tenants on the property, said Bos.

