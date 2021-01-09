Article content

Sault Ste. Marie Airport projects it’ll take five years for passenger numbers to return to volumes seen prior to the pandemic.

The airport will come “pretty close” to hitting about 210,000 passengers in 2024-2025 before finally returning to pre-COVID-19 numbers in 2025-2026.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Airport expects long wait for passengers Back to video

But, adds the president and chief executive officer of Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corp., it’s hard to pinpoint what novel coronavirus will do in the next few years.

“Who knows where the virus is going to go?” said Terry Bos.

The pandemic has crushed passenger traffic since March, with Bos expecting volume to fall just below 22,000 for fiscal year 2020-2021 ending March 31. Passengers are expected to bounce up to 56,000 for 2021-2022.

The stronger numbers for the coming year are based on the expectation COVID-19 vaccinations will “reach the majority of the population” by this fall. Some travel restrictions should then ease, said Bos.