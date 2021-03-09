Airport traffic falls 93 per cent

Brian Kelly
Mar 09, 2021
Sign at entrance to Sault Ste. Marie Airport in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Saturday, July 11, 2015. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Passenger traffic at Sault Ste. Marie Airport fell 93 per cent in February compared to a year earlier.

Traffic numbers stood at 1,100 last month, a release says.

Passenger volume is down 90 per cent since the fiscal year started last April.

