Airport traffic falls 93 per cent
Passenger traffic at Sault Ste. Marie Airport fell 93 per cent in February compared to a year earlier.
Traffic numbers stood at 1,100 last month, a release says.
Passenger volume is down 90 per cent since the fiscal year started last April.
