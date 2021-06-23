Airport traffic still slumps

Article content

Passenger traffic was down 91 per cent compared to pre-pandemic volume at Sault Ste. Marie Airport in May.

Last month saw 1,616 travellers. That compares to 69 in May 2020 and 17,364 in May 2019, Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corp., says.

SSMADC must self-fund all operational and capital costs.

Porter Airlines suspended all its flights in late March 2020. The airline’s restart date is Aug. 3. Air Canada Express offers one flight daily to Toronto. Bearskin Airlines schedules up to four daily flights weekdays.