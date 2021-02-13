Airport wants $2M from assistance fund

Article content

Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corp. wants to tap about $2 million from a new federal program to assist Canadian airports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cash would help “soften the blow” of a steep drop in revenue the private, not-for-profit corporation has dealt with since last March, president and chief executive officer Terry Bos told The Sault Star.

SSMADC would split the federal dollars between the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 fiscal years.

The Sault is just one of only two regional airports in Canada that don’t have ties to municipal or regional governments. The airport must raise its own revenue through user fees, leases, parking and improvement fees to cover operational and capital expenses.

A $206-million regional air transport initiative, announced in the federal government’s economic update last fall, will help regional air transportation. The dollars will be distributed by regional development agencies, such as FedNor.

Airport Management Council of Ontario and a group of five large Northern Ontario airports, including Timmins, Sudbury and North Bay, with ties to SSMADC have talked with FedNor and FedDev, a regional development agency in southern Ontario.

“We have had an opportunity to provide some input,” said Bos. “We’ve really pushed the fact that airports are unique and we have additional costs that most businesses wouldn’t have.”

He compared an airport to being “almost like a municipality” with water and sewage operations and having to meet expectations for runway painting and tarring, lighting and sign maintenance.

“Beyond the normal salaries and wages and insurance and stuff that every business would have, we have stuff that’s really unique to an airport operation,” said Bos. “There’s a whole slew of things we have to maintain.”

FedNor has yet to announce funding details. Bos is hopeful the cash will be available before the current fiscal year ends March 31.

“The whole fiscal year has been in this epidemic,” said Bos. “We’re still waiting to see exactly what the supports going to be.”

A FedNor spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment about when the assistance program will start and what groups will qualify for help.

City council passed a resolution last September urging the provincial and federal governments to financially help regional airports keep operating. At that point, SSMADC had lost more than $3 million due to a deep drop in traffic volume.

Passenger traffic at the Sault airport totalled 1,619 in January. That’s the lowest number of travellers since last June when passenger volume stood at 440. January traffic is also down 89 per cent from the first month of 2020.

The provincial lockdown that started Boxing Day, followed by a stay-at-home order and traditional lower traffic numbers to start a new year all likely contributed to the decline, said Bos.

“We’re a bigger Toronto market,” he said. “The lockdown in Toronto is having an effect on it, for sure.”

